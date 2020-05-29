The FA Cup 2019-20 is all set to resume behind closed doors on June 27 with the quarter-final matches of the season, announced the Football Association on Friday. The final will be played on August 1 at the Wembley Stadium as usual.

The restart date of the FA Cup falls 10 days behind the return of the English Premier League. England’s oldest cup competition had reached the quarter-final stage before all forms of professional football was suspended on March 13 in the country due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, June 27 will see the first two quarter-finals while the other two will be played on the next day. More information on venues and timings are yet to be released.

The semi-finals will take place across the weekend of Saturday 18 July and Sunday 19 July at the Wembley.

“We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup,” said our chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

Following are the fixtures of this year’s FA Cup quarter-final:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

The English Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed on June 17 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season. If everything falls in place the competition will return after a suspension of more than 100 days due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place,” the Premier League said in a statement.