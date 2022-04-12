Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Rincon in critical condition after crash

Former Real Madrid midfielder Freddy Rincon is in a critical condition following a car accident in the southwestern Colombian city of Cali.

Four other passengers in the car that Rincon was driving were also injured after a collision with a bus on Monday, authorities said.

“Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury,” read a statement from Cali’s Clinica Imbanaco hospital, Xinhua reports. Hospital spokeswoman Laureano Quintero described the 55-year-old’s condition as “very serious” after he underwent emergency surgery.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) released a statement to show its support for the former Cafeteros national team captain.

“The Colombian Football Federation send all their strength and support to former player Freddy Rincon,” it said. “We wish you a speedy recovery and that you overcome this difficult situation.”

Real Madrid, whom Rincon represented from 1995 to 1997, also sent a heartfelt message to the former playmaker.

“From Real Madrid, all of our strength and affection for Freddy Rincon following the accident he was involved in today,” the club said in a statement. “We send our encouragement and we hope that he overcomes this difficult moment as soon as possible.”

Rincon was capped 84 times for Colombia from 1990 to 2001 and played in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He was also involved in a serious car accident in 2013.