Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has said that “everyone is worried” after Kylian Mbappe suffered a horrific injury during their French Cup final against Saint-Etienne at the Stade de France on Thursday.

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I’m worried. We have to be patient because we don’t have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight,” Tuchel was quoted as saying after the match by AFP (accessed via PTI).

“It’s the third game against Saint-Etienne and it’s a third red card, each time in the first 30 minutes. It’s not all good news for us,” the PSG boss added.

Mbappe, the 21-year-old French international limped off the ground after Loic Perrin’s strong tackle had left him suffering in pain. Perrin was immediately sent off but his tackle led to a huge spat between the players of both the teams.

Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Neymar scored the only goal of the game, which marked the return of professional football in France after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was PSG’s second title of the season after winning the unfinished Ligue 1.

Reacting about his team’s performance, Tuchel expressed his satisfaction after winning but admitted that they struggled on Friday. He called for immediate improvements before PSG face Lyon in the Champions League next week.

“We struggled to find space due to their good pressing. We need to prepare ourselves for that, because it could happen again next Friday against Lyon and in the Champions League. But those are the sorts of games you have to know how to win,” Tuchel was quoted as saying on the official website of PSG.

“We’re happy, but it’s true we could have played better. We have a week to prepare as best we can in order to put in a better display than today. It was a tough game, we had a lot of difficulties,” he added.