Out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that country’s wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has always been a quiet person and was quite shy in his early days with the team despite becoming the captain within three years of his international debut.

“…But even after he became captain, he was quite shy. When he used to give suggestions, he came to us. He still remains the same. He will not tell you what field to set and what not to,” Harbhajan said in an Instagram Live interaction with CSK as quoted by IANS.

The off-spinner said that Dhoni as a captain provides the needed space to a bowler or batsman and that’s something everyone should learn from him.

“Not just me, but everyone. A guy like Deepak Chahar, he gave everything the freedom he needed to explore himself. That’s something everyone should learn from him giving you the space you need to a bowler or a batsman is a very, very important,” he added.

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.