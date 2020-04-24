In a bid to honour the event’s original vision, UEFA has confirmed that 16th edition of the Euro Championship will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020 despite being deferred to 2021 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

“Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and after a thorough internal review as well as several discussions with partners, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that the tournament will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020,” said UEFA in a statement on Thursday.

“This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020).

“It will furthermore serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020,” it added.

Notably, the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 1 lakh people in Europe forced the UEFA officials to defer the 16th edition of the Euro Championship, supposed to be played from June 12 to July 12, 2021 across the continent, to the summer of next year.