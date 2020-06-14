The English Premier League has reported two more COVID-19 positive cases after its latest round of tests on 1,200 players and staff conducted on June 11 and 12, informed the league in a statement on Saturday.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1,200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” read the statement released by England’s top-flight football competition.

With these two positive reports, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Premier League has reached 15 after eight rounds of testing in the last one month.

Previous test results

Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.

Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.

Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.

Meanwhile, the Premier League on Friday announced that it will not take any action against players if they decide to “take a knee” or demonstrate with another gesture to express their solidarity for the anti-racism protests going on in several parts of the globe.

The league, which will resume the 2019-20 season after a hiatus of three months due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, also informed that players will have “Black Lives Matter” written on the back of their jerseys instead of names for the first 12 games.