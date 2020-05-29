English Premier League is contemplating shifting some of the “high risk” games to neutral grounds amid fears that fans may throng outside the closed venues, breaking the social distancing guidelines and risking an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Home games of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been recognised as “high risk” matches and the clubs can be asked by Premier League to shift their home games to neutral venues.

Liverpool will restart their season in the Merseyside derby against Everton and will then play Manchester City and Chelsea and those games have been considered as high-risk ones.

The Reds need just two victories to grab the title after 30 years and officials fear fans would not want to miss the chance for celebration and, thus, believe shifting their home games away would be safer.

However, according to Evening Standard, the Liverpool chiefs are confident that the Merseyside police and Safety Advisory Group will give them a green light to have their matches at the Anfield.

List of high-risk games according to English outlet Metro:

Everton vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Tottenma Hotspur

The English Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed on June 17 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season. If everything falls in place the competition will return after a suspension of more than 100 days due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place,” the Premier League said in a statement.