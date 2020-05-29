English Premier League is contemplating shifting some of the “high risk” games to neutral grounds amid fears that fans may throng outside the closed venues, breaking the social distancing guidelines and risking an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Home games of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been recognised as “high risk” matches and the clubs can be asked by Premier League to shift their home games to neutral venues.
Liverpool will restart their season in the Merseyside derby against Everton and will then play Manchester City and Chelsea and those games have been considered as high-risk ones.
The Reds need just two victories to grab the title after 30 years and officials fear fans would not want to miss the chance for celebration and, thus, believe shifting their home games away would be safer.
However, according to Evening Standard, the Liverpool chiefs are confident that the Merseyside police and Safety Advisory Group will give them a green light to have their matches at the Anfield.
List of high-risk games according to English outlet Metro:
Everton vs Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Tottenma Hotspur
The English Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed on June 17 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season. If everything falls in place the competition will return after a suspension of more than 100 days due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place,” the Premier League said in a statement.