The English Premier League on Friday extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.” the Premier League said in an official statement.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom under a three-week lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.

The latest development has come without a date and it has been said that restart date is being reviewed, with all the stakeholders, by keeping a close track of how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution,” the league said.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition,” it added.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 35,000 people across Europe, the call for the cancellation of the ongoing football season has grown stronger with each day.

But the UEFA and Europe’s top clubs have expressed their determination to see through the rest of the season. The governing body has gone on to threaten that clubs may be excluded from next year’s European competitions if their league ends prematurely.

“Since participation in UEFA club competitions is determined by the sporting result achieved at the end of a full domestic competition, a premature termination would cast doubts about the fulfillment of such condition,” a joint letter released late on Thursday by UEFA, the European Club Association (ECA) and the European Leagues body representing almost a thousand clubs in 29 countries said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Belgium became the first country in Europe to make an announcement to officially end its football league. Club Brugge, based in the national capital of the country and 15 points clear at the top of the points table, would be declared champions.