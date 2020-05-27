English Premier League is reportedly contemplating staging back-to-back games when the 2019-20 season resumes. The final decision will be taken when the clubs and the officials hold their latest meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a report by English outlet The Sun, there can be Champions-League-like 6 pm and 8 pm kick off times in the mid-week games. The league is also likely to have an equal number of games at weekends with five matches each for Saturday and Sunday.

On Wednesday the Premier League clubs, players and managers will vote for whether or not to introduce the phase two guidelines which clear the athletes across the country to begin “close-contact” and “competitive” training.

The clubs will hold their next meeting to discuss the plans of ‘Project Restart’ on Thursday and a possible resumption date of the season is expected to come out.

A Daily Mirror report suggests that the Premier League is hoping to make the return on June 12 especially after witnessing the successful restart of the Bundesliga.

However, two positive cases of COVID-19 last week have hindered the Premier League’s hope of a return. The total positive cases of coronavirus have now risen to eight.

996 tests were conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the second round of testing. In the first round 748 players and club staff were tested, six positive cases for coronavirus were detected at three Premier League clubs as the players and staff prepared for the return to training.

Several players like Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Hary Kane, Tammy Abraham, Troy Deeney and Dany Rose and managers have all questioned Premier League’s urgency to resume the competition. They are likely to prefer a later date like June 26 or afterward.

Thus, a compromise could be made in the meeting on Thursday and June 19 might be finalised.