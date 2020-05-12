The English Premier League clubs are reportedly contemplating to curtail the season even though the government gave the competition a green light to resume the 2019-20 season in June.

According to a report by English outlet Mirror, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that the representatives of all the 20 clubs sounded determined to finish the season but admitted for the first time that it would not be possible to play out all the remaining 92 matches.

“It was the first time we discussed curtailment – it’s still our aim to finish the season obviously but it’s important to discuss all the options with our clubs,” Masters was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“Obviously we reflected on Boris’ statement last night and the fuller statement that came out right at the end of the meeting and what that means for us.

“I’m happy to reveal it was discussed for the first time but the contents of that discussion have to remain confidential. What I can say is that all of the talk was about finishing the season. No conclusions were reached on any other models.

“Those are future conversations we may need to have. There was a desire to see all the different implications, the adaptions, if you like, to the Premier League model as we know in order to play out the season and then discuss what the fairest way forward is,” the chief executive added.

Also, in the meeting, the club officials on Monday discussed about the possible resumption of group training safely and on how the clubs would deal with a COVID-19 positive case. The discussion happened after three Brighton players were tested positive last week.

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season on Monday as the government published a “roadmap” that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1.

The roadmap has directed that all sporting events in the country be staged behind closed doors and by following strict social distancing measures.