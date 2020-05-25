English Premier League clubs are all set to resume “close-contact” and “competitive” training after the United Kingdom government gave that a green light in the fresh guidelines released for the athletes.

The UK government released phase two of its guidelines for athletes across the country on Monday where they have been cleared to interact and train with each other in close proximity.

“Stage Two training can be described as the resumption of close-contact [interaction within the two-metre social-distancing boundary] training where pairs, small groups and/or teams will be able to interact in much closer contact [e.g. close quarters coaching, combat sports sparring, teams sports tackling, technical equipment sharing, etc],” the guidelines read.

“The progression of training into Stage Two is vital to prepare fully for the return of competitive sporting fixtures in many sports. Close-contact training is required to replicate match formations and conditions, so that the sport-specific demands can be placed on the body, mind and senses. Close-contact training develops the sport-specific fitness which is an essential element for player safety and a reduced risk of injury during competition.

“It is anticipated that engaging in this type of training would start with smaller ‘clusters’ of 2-3 athletes and eventually progress to larger groups of 4-12 athletes, and ultimately full-team training, without social distancing possible at all times. Under Stage Two conditions, as per Stage One, social distancing will continue to be the expectation at all other times aside from technical training,” it further added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light earlier this month to resume the 2019-20 season in June.

After the government’s green light, the club representatives held a video conference meeting where they discussed the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.