The English Premier League clubs are likely to give the go-ahead to the introduction of phase two of training guidelines, which include “close-contact” and “competitive” training, on Wednesday.

The government released phase two of its guidelines for athletes across the country on Monday where they have been cleared to interact and train with each other in close proximity.

The recent development has prompted the hope that the return date of the 2019-20 season could also be decided this week, reported Sky Sports.

The United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light earlier this month to resume the 2019-20 season in June.

After the government’s green light, the club representatives held a video conference meeting where they discussed the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.

According to the Sky Sports report, he clubs are likely to hold their next meeting to discuss ‘Project Restart’ on Thursday and a possible resumption date of the season, which stands suspended for more than two months, is expected to come out.

However, two positive cases of COVID-19 last week have hindered the Premier League’s hope of a return. The total positive cases of coronavirus have now risen to eight.

996 tests were conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the second round of testing. In the first round 748 players and club staff were tested, six positive cases for coronavirus were detected at three Premier League clubs as the players and staff prepared for the return to training.

Also, several players like Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Hary Kane, Tammy Abraham, Troy Deeney and Dany Rose had all questioned Premier League’s urgency to resume the competition, even though the fight against coronavirus has not yet been won in the United Kingdom.

The COVID-19 crisis in the United Kingdom continues to loom large with more than 240 thousand people affected by COVID-19 and over 34 thousand killed, the second-highest in the world.

The eight positive cases in Premier League so far have shown the risk the club officials and the players are being subjected to.