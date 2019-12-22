English champions Manchester came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 in a high-octane English Premier League clash at the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday to keep a slim hope of catching table-topper Liverpool alive.

Though the victory for City has not caused a change in the top three of the table, but it has shortened the gap between the Pep Guardiola-managed side and the second-placed Leicester to one point. Liverpool still lead the tally with a difference of 10 points.

The highest scorer of the ongoing season of the Premier League Jamie Vardy had opened the scoring for the night in the 22nd minute to give the Foxes the lead and take his personal tally to 17.

However, the visitors’ party was not to last long as eight minutes later Riyad Mahrez cut in from the right and hit a low shot which took a wicked deflection off Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu before ending in the back of the net to bring City on equal terms.

Three minutes ahead of the break, Ricardo Pereira lunged in on Raheem Sterling inside the box to hand the hosts a penalty. Ilkay Gundogan converted the spot-kick with ease to take City into the lead for the first time on Saturday.

City’s last goal came when their Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus extended his goal-scoring form to another match in the 66th minute. Kevin De Bruyne did all the hard work as he dribbled past Soyuncu inside Leicester’s box before finding Jesus who steered home a neat finish at the back post.

“I’m delighted with the way we played. We created a lot. We kept going forward and played balls so simply. Kevin De Bruyne was incredible. He won the game for us. His commitment is incredible. He’s a spectacular player,” City manager Guardiola was quoted as saying after the match by AFP.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said, “To come here against that level of opponent was a good lesson for us. It shows that there’s a long way to go for this group.”