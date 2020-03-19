The English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday announced a relief package of 50 million pounds ($57 million) to assist the cash-strapped clubs in the divisions below the Premier League amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“Discussions centred on financial relief for Clubs in the short term and while there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50million short-term relief package,” a statement on the official website of EFL said.

“In addition, we will continue our discussions with our football partners to determine how we can all get through this difficult, challenging and unprecedented situation,” the statement added.

Clubs below the Premier League division rely heavily on matchday revenue to run their business. In their latest Board meeting the EFL has assured that other than trying to conclude to the 2019//20 season on a successful note, they will also look to “protect the EFL’s financial model and Club finances”.

The Football Association (FA) has suspended all competitions across England in their attempt to avoid mass gathering and slow the spread of the virus.

Though it was decided that the leagues could return in early April, the increasing number of cases in England and the rest of the Europe is likely to stop that from happening. It is to be seen if the leagues can mark their return for the remaining part of the season.

“The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being,” the EFL said.