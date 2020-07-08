England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENGvWI first international cricket match after COVID-19

International cricket is all set to return with the three-match Test series between West Indies and England after a hiatus of more than four months due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENG vs WI 1st Test: Match Details

Date: July 8, 2020

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton

ENG vs WI 1st Test: Match Preview

With new sets of rules, including no usage of saliva to polish the ball, regular cleaning breaks to sanitize the stumps and the bails and PPE-wearing photographers across the perimeter of the ground, the Wisden Trophy series will provide a template of how to host international cricket in near future.

As a result of an untimely and such a long break, both the teams will start from a similar point with no advantage whatsoever. But given England’s set of players and their individual skills, the host may enjoy a partial upper hand.

For West Indies, meanwhile, there’s a lot to play for, especially due to some influencing recent history. Even though they have not won a series in England since 1988, their famous Test victory in 2017 in Headingley is the perfect recipe for the young Jason Holder-managed team to take inspiration.

Also, due to their 2-1 victory in the Caribbean last year Windies are the holders of the Wisden Trophy.

ENG vs WI 1st Test: Squads

England: Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

ENG vs WI 1st Test: Live Streaming Details