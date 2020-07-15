Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar feels England remains Babar Azam’s final frontier and if he does well in the team’s upcoming tour then no one will be able to catch him.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August after the completion of West Indies’ ongoing Test series in England.

According to Nazar, Azam — who is Pakistan’s captain in both T20Is and ODIs — needs to perform well in England only as he has scored runs across different parts of the world.

“England is the final test for Babar Azam. Although he has toured England before, he hasn’t been tested properly yet. If he scores here, then no one will be able to catch him. The way he is dominating bowlers these days, if he does the same in England then no one will be able to catch him,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

“Babar had a weak point that he used to drive the ball wide outside off-stump, which is a natural weakness in batsmen who grow up playing on Pakistani pitches. But in recent times, he has started playing late and has a great grip on the bat.

“In South Africa as well, Babar dominated Dale Steyn, who is famous for his outswing. I think he will perform well in England as his confidence is very high right now,” he added.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.