The Joe Root-led England men’s cricket team arrived in Chennai on Wednesday to take part in a four-match Test series against India, beginning on February 5. The visitors arrived from Sri Lanka where they won a two-match Test series 2-0.

The official Twitter handle of England Cricket uploaded a 35-second video on the microblogging site with a caption: “Joe Root and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series.”

In the video clip, the hotel staff was seen sanitising the kits of English players before them inside.

Both teams will be entering the bio-bubble today. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practice ahead of the start of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns — who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka — had arrived in Chennai on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).

