England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time to win 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro

England defeated Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium in London, bringing home their maiden UEFA Women’s Euro trophy.

Germany suffered a major setback minutes before the final on Sunday evening when captain Alex Popp was forced to withdraw due to an injury sustained during the warm-up.

The 31-year-old forward had scored in all five previous matches in this tournament and scored twice in Germany’s 2-1 semifinal victory over France on Wednesday, according to Xinhua. England reached the Euro final for the third time, but couldn’t break the deadlock until Ella Toone scored off the bench in the 62nd minute.

However, Germany equalised in the 79th minute thanks to midfielder Lina Magull.

The score remained 1-1 until the 110th minute, when substitute Chloe Kelly scored her first goal for England.

“What we’ve done is incredible. I knew we had England behind us- we saw that coming to the stadium,” said England head coach Sarina Wiegman in front of 87,192 fans in Wembley.

“But the whole tournament we’ve had so much support from our fans. I’m so proud of the team.”

The 52-year-old Dutchwoman, who also guided the Netherlands to win the women’s Euro trophy in 2017, has now become the first coach to lead two different teams to European glory.