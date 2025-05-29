England announce their playing 11 for first ODI against West Indies

England has announced their playing II for the first ODI against the West Indies on Thursday. The Birmingham fixture will be Harry Brook’s first outing as England’s ODI captain, according to the ICC website.

The recently chosen skipper will bat at No.4 in a side that looks remarkably different from the one that appeared at the ICC Champions Trophy tournament this year in February and March.

Brook replaces veteran captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone are left off, and Pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are sidelined due to injury.

Fellow keeper Jamie Smith is moved to the top of the order and opens the batting alongside reliable left-hander Ben Duckett, Buttler stays in the starting lineup and will bat at number five and take wickets.

There is also room in the XI for Jacob Bethell and fit-again pacer Brydon Carse, while star spinner Adil Rashid will headline the bowling attack that includes Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton.

With England currently ranked eighth on the ICC ODI Team Rankings and in the final direct qualifying spot for the 2027 tournament, the three-match series is essential as they try to gain momentum in 50-over cricket before the next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Brook wants to help his team improve their ranking and rediscover their rhythm against the West Indies.

“A new age has begun, with new leadership. We’re hoping to contribute a lot of energy. “We want to compete, have a great time, interact with the fans as much as possible, and, of course, try to win some games,” Brook stated.

England XI: 1. Jamie Smith, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Joe Root, 4. Harry Brook (c), 5. Jos Buttler (wk), 6. Jacob Bethell, 7. Will Jacks, 8. Jamie Overton, 9. Brydon Carse, 10, Adil Rashid, 11. Saqib Mahmood.