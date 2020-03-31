In a recent development, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned cricketers from wearing smartwatches on the cricket field in all upcoming matches, in an attempt to strengthen its anti-corruption regulations.

Notably, the cricket governing body had earlier allowed players to wear smartwatches on the cricket ground, given that communication or data transmission is turned off for matches that would be televised. However, apart from the TV audience, many fans watch the match through live streaming.

“…With the vast majority of fixtures now available to watch live worldwide thanks to the growth of live-streaming services in the county game, the regulations have been tightened, meaning that smartwatches are completely banned in televised games and are permitted in the players’ and match officials’ areas (dressing rooms, balconies, dugouts) only in non-televised games,” a report in ESPNcricinfo said (via PTI).

With its decision to ban the wearing of smartwatches on the cricket ground, the ECB believes that the decision will ensure that the integrity of its players is not questioned at all.

“We review the anti-corruption codes and PMOA minimum standards on a yearly basis so that they remain relevant to the current threats and risks to cricket,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.