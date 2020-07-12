West Indies need 200 runs to win the first Test match of the #raisethebat series being played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

England began their fifth day leading by a 170 runs 8 wickets and it didn’t take much time for the West Indies bowlers to take the remaining wickets as Shanon Gabriel picked up the wickets of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to give their batsmen a chance of chasing down 200 runs in the fourth innings and register a historic win.

By adding a couple of wickets to his overnight tally of 3, Gabriel picked up a fifer in the second innings and fittingly led his team off the field.

It now remains a beautifully poised contest on the final day of the opening Tets of the series. While West Indies would believe they are in with a chance, England know the conditions better and can exert a lot of pressure on the team batting fourth.

At the time of filing of this report, the West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell remain unbeaten at the crease while the team total reads 6.