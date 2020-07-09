After weeks of excitement and speculations, international cricket got off to a not very desirable start as rain interrupted most of the day. On the first day of international cricket after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 82 minutes of play was possible where England made 35 runs for the loss of one wicket in 17.4 overs.

The day at the Rose Bowl in Southampton also witnessed the players of both the teams taking a knee to express their solidarity with the ongoing anti-racism movement. The players also had ‘Black Lives Matter’ written on their jerseys.

The delayed toss, which happened after the lunch, was won by Ben Stokes who opted to bat first on what looked a flat surface. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley took the guards for England, while Windes had Kemar Roach and Shanon Gabriel from either end.

It was the visitors who got the initial momentum when Gabriel sent Sibley packing in just the second over of the day. The 24-year-old failed to read the seam of the ball and decided on to leave it, considering it as an outswinger. But the red cherry swung in and hit the top of his off-stump.

The play, though, was dismissed again in the next over as umpires led the players back to the dressing room before resuming 20 minutes later. The return lasted a mere seven balls and the players were again seen running back to the pavilion.

Following a 50 minutes break the players finally returned to play the longest and the final stretch of the day. This time the English batsmen, Burns and Joe Denly, seemed to enjoy the upper hand as they successfully dealt with Roach and Gabriel’s spell.

Sensing a shift in the balance, West Indies captain Jason Holder introduced himself and Alzarri Joseph. But, the action was interrupted again as the rain gods refused to show any mercy to the cricket lovers. The umpires halted the play and led the players back to the changing room before calling tea. Stumps was declared an hour later.

Burns and Denly were batting at 20 off 55 balls and 14 off 48 respectively, while Gabriel remained the most successful bowler of the day for his figure of 1/19.