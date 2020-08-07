England speedster Jofra Archer said that Pakistan have been lucky on the opening two days’ play of the first Test at Old Trafford. After a rain-hit first day, Pakistan pacers rattled through the England top-order on the second day.

Following Shan Masood’s resilient knock of 156 runs off 326 deliveries, which helped Pakistan put a first innings total of 326, the touring bowlers reduced England to 92/4 at Stumps.

“I don’t think it went our way, a lot of balls we bowled today beat the bat or got the edges (that didn’t carry to fielders),” Archer told reporters at the close of play as quoted by Reuters.

“Pakistan batted well and put on some pressure after lunch. But I think if it went that way in another test, we probably would have had them eight or nine down in a couple of sessions,” he added.

Archer was one of the most successful English bowlers and returned with the impressive figure of 3/59. Despite the wickets, his lack of pace in the first Test became one of the talking points.

While everyone thought that the pitch was on the slower side, the Pakistani pacers put on perfect exhibition of how to extract fire. Even 17-year-old Naseem Shah bowled with brute pace on the second day. The Pakistani spinners also got help from the surface.

“It’s not every day you will bowl 90 miles an hour. No-one is a robot,” Archer said.

“This wicket is not really one where you will try to bend your back. There was a little bit there in the morning, but you saw it is now spinning on day two.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Abbas was the start of the show with the ball as he took two wickets, including the most priced one of Ben Stokes. Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah took one apiece, while Naseem provided able support with his fiery spell.