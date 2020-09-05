Australia opener David Warner has said that they took pride from their defeat against England in the first T20I on Friday. But he believed that they would need to be smarter in their batting to win the remaining two matches of the series.

“We pride ourselves on being there at the end,” Warner said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We talk about one batter being there and in, and the next guy comes in and tries to take those calculated risks – and we bat to the end. If you get a good delivery you can’t do anything about it but that’s what we pride ourselves on and that’s basically what our game is built around.”

“I think we just have to try to be a little bit smarter and work out how we’re going to hit our boundaries. We have to try to keep rotating strike and keep finding the boundary in those middle overs,” he added.

A late fightback from the England bowlers helped their team register a narrow win of two runs over Australia at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Chasing 163, Australia were cruising towards a comfortable victory and were just 39 runs short when the last six overs’ play remained. However, the visitors ended up on 160/6 at the end of their 20 overs to go 0-1 down in the three-match series.

However, Warner believes that there were some positives to be taken out of the defeat and heaped praises on England.

“There was plenty of stuff to be positive about. If you can separate the result and just look at it at individual points, I think there was some great stuff. Obviously it would have been ideal to get over the line, but England are a bloody good side,” Warner explained.

“You look at how they went approached their middle overs as well and they were quite one-dimensional with how they went about it, but it was a simple plan and they executed it which was the most important thing. We had a couple of good hit-outs against each other but when you pull on the colours against England, it’s a different thing,” he added.