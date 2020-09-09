Australia have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC T20I team rankings after briefly conceding it to England during the recently concluded three-match series at the Ageas Bowl, which the visiting side lost 1-2.

The Aaron Finch-led side had started the series at 278 points, 10 ahead of second-placed England, but were overtaken by their rivals after losing the first two matches. Australia and England were both on 273 points at that stage with England marginally ahead on decimal points.

Australia, who were number one for the first time in this format at the time of the annual update on 1 May this year, however returned to the top within two days of being overtaken by England as they defeated the hosts by five wickets in the final match of the series.

On Tuesday, Australia first restricted the Moeen Ali-led side to 145/6 in their stipulated 20 overs and then chased down the target with three balls to spare.

They are now on 275 points and England on 271. India, who host the T20 World Cup next year, are third with 266 points and Pakistan fourth with 261.

Australia and England will now contest in the three-match ODI series beginning Friday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.