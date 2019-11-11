Unai Emery is not having a season to remember as in charge of Premier League giants Arsenal. He is in fact under immense pressure after another poor outing by the Gunners against Leicester City on Saturday.

Fans were so frustrated after the defeat that “Emery out” was trending across several social media platforms. Given the situation, chances of Jose Mourinho replacing the Spanish strategist are very high.

To spice up the situation, the forthcoming UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum could ignite a showdown between the two world-class managers.

According to fresh reports, both the managers are expected to be part of this Coaches forum and it might be a very awkward situation between the two as there are rumours that Mourinho might replace Emery if the latter is shown the door at Arsenal.

Although Arsenal performances have dipped in the recent past, there has not been any official confirmation about the club’s plans to replace Emery as a manager and seems like Jose Mourinho will have to wait longer than expected to get a job as a manager of a top club after being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

The following coaches have been invited to the forum as reported by Football London website:

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC), Maurizio Sarri (Juventus Football Club), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid CF), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC), Carlo Ancelotti (SSC Napoli), Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint Germain), Erik ten Hag (AFC Ajax), Unai Emery (Arsenal FC), Sergio Conceicao (FC Porto), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United FC), Paulo Fonseca (AS Roma), Rudi Garcia (Olympique Lyonnais), José Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Mircea Lucescu.