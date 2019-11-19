The excitement levels have not been higher among football fans as Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to go head to head this weekend in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Notably, the last time Chelsea had gone to the Etihad Stadium, it was a one-sided affair in favour of Manchester City as the Cityzens had pummeled the Blues 6-0. The gulf between the two teams was evident.

However, make no mistake- this is a completely different Chelsea unit and they have been particularly impressive under new boss Frank Lampard. It is fair to say that it looks highly unlikely that Man City would be able to repeat a 6-0 kind of performance.

Hazard who was part of the Chelsea squad which received the thrashing stated that his former side is in a much better position right now and can even go on to win the game.

“Of course they can beat Man City. It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard to play there and last time we played there we lost 6-0,” he told Sky Sports.

“So it’s bad memories for me and for Chelsea as well but I think this season they are really good. They are really young but really good, so why not go there and win the game?,” he concluded.

As of now, Chelsea are in fact ahead of Manchester City by a point and this makes the game all the more exciting.