Kolkata football club East Bengal have reportedly held talks with European giants Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for an exhibition match in Kolkata in 2020.

The Red and Gold brigade are celebrating their centenary year and as a part of the celebration the club officials are trying to get a major European club visit India during the month of July.

Earlier, a Manchester United delegation had met the East Bengal officials and took a tour of the Salt Lake Stadium as the English club are expected to play an exhibition match as part of the centenary celebration. The match will also be a part of United’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Now a recent report in Indian Express suggests, the Kolkata club officials are also in talks with Liverpool and Bayern Munich and reportedly PSG have also shown interest.

If the clubs visit Kolkata and play East Bengal it will be a part of their pre-season tour and are likely to come with their respective full teams.

On being asked if the dry and humid weather of Kolkata during the month of July could pose a problem to the European footballers, an official said it is unlikely to be an issue. He further informed that a member of the Scottish football club Celtic visited the club this month and was happy with the condition.

The Manchester United delegation had also expressed their satisfaction with the facilities they were shown. Though, an official confirmation has not yet been announced by either of the clubs.