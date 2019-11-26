Kolkata football giants East Bengal, who are in the middle of their club’s centenary celebration, might end that with an exhibition match against Manchester United.

According to a report in Bengali sports portal Xtra Time, Manchester United are likely to play the Red and Gold brigades in July next year during their pre-season tour to Asia.

Reportedly, United can play in countries like India, China and Bangladesh and will travel with their number one team. The Bangladesh Football Federation are also planning to host the Red Devils on the 100th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As per the report, a delegation of Manchester United will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday after visiting Bangladesh. The four-member delegation is likely to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They can also exchange words with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sports Minister Aroop Banerjee at Nabanna, the chief administrative office of West Bengal government, either on Thursday or Friday.

East Bengal began their centenary celebrations on July 31 with a march from Kolkata’s Kumartuli area to the club ground at Maidan. Around 60,000 people had gathered to witness the beginning of the celebrations that would run till the same day of next year.

However, the official celebration began the next day, on August 1, which was the foundation day of the club. A grand ceremony was organised at the club ground where a host of dignitaries from across fields were present.

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev was awarded with the club’s highest honour Bharat Gaurav.

Former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who started playing for East Bengal at the age of 16 and became one of India’s best-ever footballer, was also honoured at the ceremony.