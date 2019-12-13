West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who hung his international boots in 2018, has reversed his decision and made himself available for selection in the Windies Twenty-20 International (T20I) squad for any upcoming series.

Bravo, who had last played in the Maroon colours of the West Indies in September 2016 in a T20I against Pakistan, announced that his decision was influenced after former team manager Ricky Skerritt replaced Dave Cameron as the new president of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).

Bravo was in the group of rebel cricketers who had turned up against the cricket board and eventually stepped down from international cricket due to the worsening relationship with the WICB.

“Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to International Cricket to all my fans and well-wishers all around the world. It’s no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level,” Bravo said in the press release.

Expressing his desire to play under the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and skipper Kieron Pollard, the 36-year-old said that he had been thinking for a long time to step back into the international field again.

“For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes. With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I’m really excited about this comeback and about the chance to be part of something really special,” Bravo said.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer also praised the young players of the West Indies squad and said that a positive change can come into effect in the team if his experience is added alongside the other seniors.

He added, “With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20I cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to the WI T20 team once selected. Thank you to all my fans and supporters for your continuous support as always.”

Bravo, who is a hot prospect in various franchise-based league around the world, had hinted his international comeback in November this year when the West Indies whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in a T20I series in India.

Other than for the CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bravo plies his trade for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL), Tribango Knight Riders in the Carribean Premier League (CPL) and Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Blast in Canada.

Recently, he also turned up for the Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi.