Charismatic West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been named the face of tennis ball cricket tournament 10PL. Notably, 10 PL is a UAE-based tennis ball cricket tournament and is the creation of UAE-based company Petromann.

In the build-up to the third edition of this tennis ball cricket tournament, which is scheduled between 8-13 March, Bravo will be the face of the tournament and will be on the front foot when it comes to promotion of the tournament. The tournament is all set to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Not only will Bravo make a celebrity appearance on the final day of the tournament at the venue but will also be part of the tournament launch press conference which is expected to happen sometime in late February.

“I am delighted to be the face of the 10PL World Cup of tennis ball cricket tournament. I have learnt a lot of my key tricks that am sure many of the players in the tournament will employ, especially the use of slower ball and yorkers.

The tournament, therefore, promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable. I am really looking forward to this competition,” said Bravo as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Khan, who is the chairman of Petromann Events said: “It is an absolute honour to have Bravo as the face of the tournament. In the coming days we will be unveiling a campaign with Bravo to further raise the profile of the tournament.”

As many as 16 teams had participated in the first two editions of the tournament and for this year 40 teams are already in contact with the organizers for a total available 20 spots.

In this edition of the tournament, some of the major corporate houses are expected to feature.

