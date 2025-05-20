Dutch Ladies Open: Diksha finishes ninth for fourth T-10 of 2025; Hitaashee Tied-12

Diksha Dagar led an excellent final round performance from the Indian trio as all of them finished in the Top-20 at the Dutch Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour. The 24-year-old, who has been on the Ladies European Tour since 2019, produced steady rounds of 71-70-71 for 4-under 212 and finished Tied-ninth. It was her fourth Top-10 and fifth in Top-11 finish of the season on LET.

Behind her were rookies Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73-69) at Tied-12 and Avani Prashanth (77-70-67) at T-19. England’s Mimi Rhodes continued her sensational rookie season and claimed her third LET title at the Dutch Ladies Open. She was two shots clear of the field at Goyer Golf & Country Club.

Diksha bogeyed once on the front nine but flourished on the back as she birdied the 10th, 12th and the 18th. In between, she dropped a bogey on the 16th. She plans to get at least one win ahead of her home event, the Indian Open, which is one of her big targets.

Hitaashee, playing her first LET event outside India, had an eagle two on the Par-4 eighth besides three birdies and one bogey. Avani, who began the week with 77 , produced a superb 5-under 67 with five birdies and no bogeys for the joint second-best score of the day.

Tvesa Malik (74-75) missed the cut and Pranavi Urs withdrew due to medical reasons after the first round.

Rhodes success was remarkable third win in the last four starts for the 23-year-old, further solidifying her lead at the top of the Order of Merit standings. She entered the final round tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and Italy’s Alessia Nobilio. Rhodes had a solid round on the final day, with three birdies on her scorecard for a third straight 69.

Two shots behind the winner, Rhodes was fellow rookie Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite Anne van Dam. Rhodes was 9-under as Brianna and Anne Van Dam were 7-under. Navarrosa had an impressive final bogey-free round, firing six-under par for the last 18 holes.

It’s been a memorable week for van Dam, who secured a T2 finish on home soil. Adding to the celebrations, it was announced earlier this week that van Dam will captain Team Europe at the upcoming Ping Junior Solheim Cup 2026 – capping off a standout week both on and off the course.

Only one shot behind were four players who finished in a tie for fourth place. Japan’s Ayako Uehara, New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, and Italy’s Alessia Nobilio all carded six-under par after 56 holes.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh finished in solo fifth place on five-under par, marking a solid week for the 24-year-old. France’s Perrine Delacour, India’s Diksha Dagar, and Hong Kong’s Ginnie Ding were all one shot back on four-under par in T9.