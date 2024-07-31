Durand Cup: ISL sides Punjab FC, NorthEast start campaigns on winning note

Indian Super League (ISL) teams Punjab FC and NorthEast United started their respective campaigns in Durand Cup 2024 on a positive note, registering solid wins. Punjab defeated CISF Protectors 3-0 in Kolkata while NorthEast United handed Bodoland FC a 2-0 defeat in an all-Assam derby at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

A couple of strikes from Punjab FC’s star Slovenian striker Luka Majcen, and a late penalty from Vinit Rai, were enough for the Shers to put it across the CISF Protectors, in Group C’s opening game of the ongoing Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Punjab were dominant throughout and never looked like conceding, however, they were also wasteful, which their new Greek coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, will look to improve upon as the tournament progresses.

Majcen finally broke through in the 30th minute, latching on to a ball from Nikhil Prabhu, who also had a brilliant game, and driving through a wide gap in the centre of the CISF defence to power a left-footer past Mahato into the left-bottom corner. That would remain the only goal of the first half.

Majcen’s second goal of the game came just ahead of the hour mark and Nikhil Prabhu was involved again as his chip found Filip Mrzljak’s run on the right wing. The Croatian midfielder delivered a low cross and Majcen’s first-time strike did make Mahato get a hand on it, but he was unable to keep it out.

Then in the 75th minute, Punjab substitute Ranjeet Pandre was brought down inside the box by Mahato and Vinit Rai wrong-footed the keeper confidently to make it 3-0 and three points safely in the bag for Punjab.

Earlier in the day, two second-half goals by Jithin M.S and Ankith Padmanabhan ensured NorthEast United secured all three points against Bodoland FC in the opening match of Group E at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

The first half was evenly poised with both teams showing some intent while attacking, but it was NorthEast who had the better chances.

The Highlanders did score twice but the goals were chalked off for a handball inside the box and the second one for offside. NorthEast United came off the blocks firing on all cylinders and scored within four minutes in the second half.

Jithin M.S. received the ball on the left wing and sidestepped his marker to finish expertly past the on-rushing keeper. NorthEast controlled the match thereafter as Bodoland’s attack fizzled out giving the ISL side complete control.

NorthEast put the match in the bag in injury time through a flowing counterattack. Phalguni Singh received a through ball in the left wing and the forward found Ankith Padmanabhan inside the box, who chipped the onrushing keeper smartly to give all three points to the Highlanders and the bragging rights in the all-Assam derby

On Wednesday, Chennaiyin FC will start their campaign against the Indian Army Football Team in a Group D encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. In the second match of the day, former champions Bengaluru FC will face Indian Navy Football in a Group B encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.