Durand Cup: Defending champions FC Goa clash with Mohammedan Sporting in tournament opener

The first game of Group A of the 131st edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup pits reigning champions FC Goa against local juggernaut Mohammedan Sporting Club in a rematch of the final from the previous edition.

On August 16, the game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

As the first official match of India’s newest football season gets underway, the Goa team, which is bursting with young talent, and Mohammedan Sporting are both firing on all cylinders. The build-up included a Trophy tour of five towns, including Guwahati and Imphal, the two first-time host cities.

The home team gaffer Andrey Chernyshov of Russia reiterated the importance of a win to open the season and also alluded to last year’s loss saying, “We all remember that we lost to FC Goa in the last final. Of course, this will give us additional motivation in this match. But we also understand that this is the opening match of the tournament and is an additional excitement. We have lot of new players that we want to see in serious games. Therefore, it is very important for us to start the tournament with a win.”

In this Durand edition, the Gaurs are guided by Deggie Cardozo and are bursting with confidence with a well-trained and youthful side anxious to seize the chance to play on the major stage.

They will be led on the pitch by players like Muhammad Nemil, who first drew everyone’s attention in the previous Durand with a miraculous goal, a la Sunil Chetri. Ayush Chetri and Phrangki Buam also add a lot of stability to the lineup.

Coach Cardozo was as enthused as his team when he said, “We’re excited to kickstart our Durand Cup campaign on Tuesday. As we face Mohammedan SC, it will be repeat of last year’s final. They may have done their homework but so have we, and our focus is completely on ourselves and what we can do to get a good result.”

He added, “Starting the tournament on a positive note, with a good result is important and that is what we hope to do on Tuesday. That the match will be held in front of fans gives us some extra motivation.”

On the other side, the Black & White brigade has kept the core of the team from the previous season, with Trinidadian marksman Marcus Joseph still in charge of the lines. The likes of former Lokomotiv Moscow player and Tajik national team newcomer Nuriddin Davronov bring in the potential x-factor, along with midfielders Milan Singh and Abhishek Ambekar who provide experience.

All things considered, the game looks to be a competitive one on a heavy outfield, with rain battering the City of Joy in the days leading up to it. The winner will be the one who slips in the best.

The build-up to the game will see a short but elaborate and lively opening ceremony, with bands of the Armed Forces on display as well as a performance by star singers Papon and Rewben Mashangwa, of the tournament theme song.

