Durand Cup 2022: Army Red hold Chennaiyin to 2-2 draw

At the Khuman Lampak Stadium, here, Army Red defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-2 in a Durand Cup 2022 Group C encounter on Saturday.

While L. Khongsai (55th) and Liton Shil (90+6th) scored for the Armymen, Julius Duker (89th) and Edwin Vanaspaul (90+4th) scored late goals for Chennaiyin.

Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Duker, Sajal Bag, Jiteshwar Suingh, Jockson Dhas, and Petar Sliskovic were the eight new players on the pitch for Chennaiyin FC, while Anirudh Thapa, Debjit Majumdar, and Narayan Das were the veteran players.

After a sluggish start, Thomas Brdaric’s team gradually took control of the match and dominated play for the majority of it. Jiteshwor set the Croatian forward Sliskovic up, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Thapa then attempted a lunging shot just before halftime, but the Army Red goalkeeper displayed quick reflexes to deny the two-time ISL Champion as neither team was able to break the tie.

Ten minutes after the sides changed, L. Khongsai’s header from a corner gave Army Red the lead. Chennaiyin FC, who was down by one goal, switched up their approach in the game’s closing period in an effort to get the crucial equaliser.

A flurry of red shirts were struck by Duker’s shot in the 69th minute, preventing Chennayin from getting back into the game. A few minutes later, Sliskovic was given a double opportunity inside the box but was unable to score.

Heart-pounding activity filled the final minutes of the game as three goals were scored in a 10-minute period. In the 89th minute, Duker scored Chennaiyin’s equaliser off Thapa’s corner.

With a thundering volley from outside the area, Edwin Vanasapaul gave Chennayin the lead with his first goal for the team. However, Army Red’s Liton Shil scored an equaliser two minutes later to put an end to the tense match.

On August 26, Chennaiyin FC will play host to Hyderabad FC, the defending ISL champions.

(Inputs from IANS)