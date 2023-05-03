Dubai to host the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League

The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between FIDE and Tech Mahindra, will be held in Dubai from from June 21 to July 2.

The league, will feature six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team. The six teams will compete in a round-robin format where each team will play 10 matches.

Each match will feature six boards that will be played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final on July 2, 2023, and be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.

This was announced at a press conference attended by among others , five- time World champion and Deputy President, FIDE, Vishwanathan Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani and Chairperson, Global Chess League Board Jagdish Mitra, here on Wednesday..

The Global Chess League will draw the world’s attention to a new chess format and create an ecosystem for the sport, providing a platform for champions worldwide to showcase the potential of chess.

“Dubai has been attracting various sporting events. The World Chess Championship in Dubai in 2021 during the Dubai Expo was a big success. Similarly, I believe the Global Chess League will mark a new beginning in fan experience. Its unique team format will contribute to the growth and development of chess.” said Anand

“The league aims to revolutionize the game by having established and emerging talent play together on the same team. All players, including men, women, and juniors, would contribute equally to their team’s success. I look forward to a fantastic inaugural season.” he added

“Dubai has emerged as a major global sports and business destination in the last decade. Its significant role in bolstering the UAE’s digital economy and strengthening its position as a global knowledge hub is noteworthy. This makes Dubai an ideal location for hosting the inaugural edition of a tournament like the Global Chess League. “opined Jagdish Mitra

