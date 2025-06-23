Dropped from Ranji Trophy team, Prithvi Shaw seeks NOC from MCA

India’s out-of-favour opener Prithvi Shaw has sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after being “presented a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association”.

“Yes, that’s true, Prithvi has sent a letter seeking NOC,” an MCA official confirmed receiving the letter, which states, “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association.”

Shaw, who stormed into international cricket with a century on debut in 2018 as a teenager, however, faded away after the initial promise due to poor fitness and lack of discipline. Subsequently, he also found himself out of favour from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side last year on the same grounds.

He, however, continued to represent Mumbai in white ball cricket, and last turned up for the side in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Madhya Pradesh on December 14, 2024, which his side won by five wickets.

“At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer. In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season,” Shaw said in his letter.

The 25-year-old Shaw, who has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and a T20I, further wrote, “Please be assured that this decision has been made after careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA. I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years.”

Shaw played 32 first-class matches for Mumbai, scoring 2,648 runs at an average of 49.03, including seven centuries and ten half-centuries. He has also featured in 29 List A games for the state side.

The right-hander also went unsold during the last IPL auction, and this move thus could be viewed as an attempt to resurrect his falling stocks.