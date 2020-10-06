Dream11 IPL MI vs RR – Best Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s IPL Match Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

In what will be the 20th match of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sehikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians are likely to be a step ahead of Rajasthan Royals with their brilliant run of form in the last two matches. While Rohit Sharma’s men have won their last two encounters, Steve Smith’s Rajasthan have been on the losing side in their past two outings.

What’s more worrying for the Pink team is that power-hitting opener Sanju Samson has gone silent after tormenting the bowlers in the opening two contests.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, heaved a sigh of relief as their wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock finally hit the form in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The four times champion will be on the front foot in bowling department as well with their strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah regaining his usual brilliance.

Trent Boult and James Pattinson have been consistent throughout the tournament so far. All the three bowlers feature in the list of top-five wicket-takers of the season.

For Rajasthan, it will be important that their main bowlers Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat perform as they are expected. With them and top-order batsman Jos Buttler out of form and an inexperienced middle-order, Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a tough position for now.

Dream11 IPL MI vs RR Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock and Jos Buttler. While De Kock can be the gloveman, the Rajasthan player can be used as a batsman.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa.

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Stoeks.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson.

Dream11 IPL MI vs RR Team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson.

Dream11 IPL MI vs RR Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal.