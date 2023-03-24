DP World, Delhi Capitals Announce Long-Term partnership

Delhi Capitals and DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end logistics, on Friday today announced a long-term partnership.

The new multi-year partnership, unveiled here this afternoon , will see DP World featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear.

DP World, through its world-class multimodal logistics capabilities spread across more than 75 countries, ensures seamless movement of trade around the world, including India.

The company plays a critical role in supporting the game of cricket across the world. From transporting the cork of cricket balls to moving the willow that is used for making bats, DP World’s agile, reliable, and transparent supply chain solutions are helping make cricket possible for players across the globe.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO, Delhi Capitals Dhiraj Malhotra said id: ” DP World is a global leader in logistics and therefore it’s a huge privilege for us to have DP World as our Global Logistics Partner. The organisation has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand.”

The 2022 T20 season was viewed by over 400 million fans across the globe, making it one of the largest sporting events in the world. Partnering with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond.

The new partnership is part of DP World’s growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships. The company is the title partner of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE, and the naming rights partner of the DP World Lions and the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The company also became the title partner of the DP World Asia Cup, that took place in the UAE in 2022.

Talking to media persons, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, Rizwan Soomar said: “Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. We are delighted to announce this partnership bringing together two leading organisations that are ready to go beyond conventional boundaries to change what’s possible for everyone.”

DP World will begin their journey with Delhi Capitals with one of cricket’s most brilliant minds, Ricky Ponting guiding the team, against Lucknow Super Giants on 1 April The season will see Delhi Capitals returning home to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium after 3 years.