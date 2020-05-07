Indian speedster Mohammed Shami, who plies his trade with the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Thursday that he wasn’t hopeful of the tournament taking place this year.

“I was speaking to Irfan bhai as well on the possibilities of Indian Premier League. I don’t think there is time for IPL this year. Our T20I World Cup may also get pushed,” Shami was seen saying in an interview to Sports Tak.

“Everything has come to a stop. We have to reschedule everything. We have to see where to place everything, accordingly. Hence, I don’t feel the IPL will be possible,” he added.

However, the 29-year-old added that if the lockdown could be over early, there should be a slim chance for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league to take place at the end of the year.

“We have to wait and see how long our lockdown lasts. If our lockdown gets over early, then we may see IPL happen this year – even though later in the year. It will be great if IPL happens before the T20 World Cup, as the players can get used to the format, and also get back to their rhythm,” the Bengal pacer said.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Shah had further added that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.