After moving to Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, swashbuckling Australian opener Chris Lynn expressed his happiness over the fact that he doesn’t have to face Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

However, the number 1 ODI bowler replied Lynn by saying that he still has to face Bumrah at the nets.

Notably, Lynn who was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the 2020 IPL auctions on Thursday. The batsman took to social media to express his happiness through a tweet.

“@mipaltan. Great City. Quality Franchise. Flat wicket. Don’t have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93. Can’t wait for @IPL 2020,” wrote Lynn.

@mipaltan ✅

Great City ✅

Quality Franchise ✅

Flat wicket ✅

Don’t have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 ✅ Can’t wait for @IPL 2020 — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Bumrah replied: “Ha ha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets (sic).”

Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets. 😋 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 19, 2019

Lynn last represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for five years and was released by the two-time champions ahead of this year’s auction, a move that former allrounder Yuvraj Singh called a “bad call”.

Bumrah has been nursing a back injury, which has kept him out since India’s 2nd Test against West Indies in Kingston in September.

He is, however, expected to make a comeback soon in Indian colours and thus could be fit enough to play in the 2020 edition of the IPL which is slated to begin on April 1.