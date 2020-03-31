With the whole country staying at home due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya reminded people of their personal fitness while staying in quarantine.

“Quaran-training. Don’t forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy,” wrote Hardik in his post.

Notably, India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 35 lives and affected over 1200 in the country as per the Government website.

Hardik along with brother Krunal had on Sunday shared a video on social media urging people to stay at home.

“Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Take care guys. Jai Hind,” the Pandya brothers had said in the video.

We can have fun indoors too 😊 Please stay home and be safe everyone 🤗 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

Sports personalities are coming forward in the crisis to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Recently, veteran India batter and women’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj pledged Rs 10 lakh. This was preceded by paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran promising to donate Rs 1.25 lakh, and India women all-rounder Deepti Sharma pledging Rs 50,000.