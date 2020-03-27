Urging the people to not isolate the infected ones from the society while practising social distancing, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar wants that the ones who have tested positive must receive all the love and care.

“We all are responsible for ensuring that those who have tested positive for #COVID19 receive all our love and care & don’t feel any stigma.

“We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society!” said Tendulkar in a video on Twitter.

The former India cricketer feels that the war against the coronavirus could only be won by fighting together.

“We can win this war only by supporting each other,” he added.

Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh to help India combat the Coronavirus. Master Blaster decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as per a report in IANS.

“While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak,” said a source to IANS who is in the know of developments.