Responding to the reports which stated that a senior Indian cricketer had violated BCCI’s ‘family clause’ on wives and girlfriend staying with players during the ICC World Cup 2019, Rohit Sharma has urged that the families of the Indian cricketers should not be dragged.

“Our families are there to support us, make us feel happy. When all these things were being written about, few of my friends came and told me and believe me or not, I was just laughing,” Rohit was quoted as saying to PTI.

“But then it went on and on and they dragged my family and that was not on. You talk about me but don’t drag my family as they genuinely don’t care about anything else. I think even Virat (Kohli) must have felt the same way as families are an important aspect of our lives,” he added.

During the ICC World Cup 2019, held in the months of June and July, the committee had reportedly denied permission to a senior player for his family to be allowed to stay with him outside the visiting period.

The identity of the player was not revealed but it was reported that his wife stayed with him for the entire seven-week duration of the multi-nation tournament without taking permission from either the captain or coach.

A BCCI official had also clarified back then that the said cricketer did not take permission from the competent authorities (the captain and the coach).

Meanwhile, the Indian board took away the authority from the captain and coach to take the decision on the players’ partners travelling on tours earlier this month.

Previously, according to the ‘Family Clause of the Players Contracts’, the captain and the coach were given the authority by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take the final call on the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the cricketers travelling with them.