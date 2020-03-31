Donation not enough as David Warner asks Virat Kohli to shave off head for corona warriors

Australia cricketer David Warner on Tuesday shaved his head off to show support to all the health workers and others who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe at the frontline.

After shaving his head, the 33-year-old opener nominated his Australia teammates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinins, Joe Burns and India captain Virat Kohli to do the same.

Sharing a time-lapse video of him trimming down all the hairs, Warner wrote on Instagram, “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not.”



Like in India, the novel coronavirus has started spewing its venom in Australia as well, with more than 4,400 people affected and 19 dead. The pandemic has forced all the sporting events in the country, like in most parts of the planet, to come to a standstill.

Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand and the domestic matches were cancelled before the government imposed a partial lockdown and a six-month travel ban to all its citizens.