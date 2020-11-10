Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who has also served as the chairman of BCCI’s selection committee, has criticised the current board president Sourav Ganguly for “sticking his neck out on behalf of those who are capable of taking decisions.”

Accusing him of undermining others, Vengsarkar said that Ganguly “was speaking on behalf of the IPL chairman” after announcing the new dates and venues of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“When the IPL dates and venues were being discussed and organized, he was speaking on behalf of the IPL chairman. Sadly, time and again he’s sticking his neck out on behalf of those who are capable of taking decisions and explaining them on their own. Is he undermining their credentials? Or does he feel he knows more than the others?” Times of India quoted Vengsarkar as saying.

“I always believed the game should be run by former cricketers and was expecting a lot from Ganguly. However, whatever I have seen so far is beginning to change my mind.”

Talking about the entire fiasco about Rohit Sharma’s injury and his eventual inclusion into the Test squad for India’s tour of Australia, Vengsarkar also expressed his unhappiness with Ganguly’s proactive role in the process.

“Rohit surprisingly sees himself being dropped from the India team for the tour because the BCCI physio has ruled him out due to hamstring injury. Now, the question is: How did the MI physio declare Rohit fit to play in the IPL? Why is there a discrepancy in the reports of two physios?” he added.

“I really don’t know who calls the shots while selecting the squad. Is it the BCCI officials or the selectors?”

“If Rohit joins the team and Virat Kohli is not available for the last two Tests, Ajinkya Rahane, the already appointed vice-captain for the longer format, will have to lead the side and not Rohit. I wonder what Ganguly has to say about these issues,” he further added.

Rohit Sharma, who was initially left out of all the three Indian squads for the Australia tour, has been included in the team for the four-match Test series. He will miss the limited-overs part of the tour due to an injury he suffered at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).