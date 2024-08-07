Disqualified grapppler Vinesh’s nutritionist monitored her intake: CMO Pardiwala

In spite of all the efforts made to keep her body weight under her category of 50 kg, India’s women’s wrestling gold medal hope Vinesh Phogat tilted the scale above the permitted limit by 100 gms which automatically disqualified her from the competition.

The Indian contingent’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala described in detail how the unfortunate incident happened to Vinesh before today morning’s mandatory weigh-in ahead of her evening’s gold medal bout against USA’s Sara Ann Hildebrandt.

“Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with less stronger opponents. The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in”, Dr Pardiwala said in a joint video message with Indian Olympic Association’s President Dr P T Usha.

“The weight cut causes weakness and energy depletion, which is counter-productive to participation, and hence, for energy restoration, limited water and high energy foods are given after weigh-in. Vinesh’s nutritionist had calculated this to be 1.5 kg. There, sometimes, is also a rebound weight gain following competition.

“Vinesh had 3 bouts, and hence, small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved.

“However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50 kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50 kg.

“As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well. All of Vinesh’s parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well.

“Vinesh just interacted with IOA President Dr. PT Usha and mentioned that though she is physically and medically perfectly normal, she is disappointed with her disqualification.

IOA President Usha too expressed her shock and disappointed on the development, adding that the government fully backed Vinesh while the weightlifting federation had appealed to the world body to reconsider the decision to disqualify the Indian grappler.

“I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh from the Olympic Games Women’s Wrestling 50kg class competition.

“I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support.

“The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner.

“I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, medical team, led by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang through the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements.

“The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent.”

Vinesh had shocked top seeded defending champion Yui Susaki in the opening round before storming her way to the final by waylaying two other opponents — former European champion Oksana Livach and PanAm Games gold winner Yusneylis Guzman, seeded sixth, of Cuba yesterday.

Hildebrandt would face Yusneylis Guzman for the gold medal while Susaki and Livach would fight for the compete bronze