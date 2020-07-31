Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has stated that it is disappointing that this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) would be played outside India. Notably, the 13th edition of the lucrative league was postponed in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will now be held in UAE from September.

“I think part of being a professional cricketer is to adapt to any condition you are faced with and that is going to be the clear message from the coaching staff,” Smith told reporters via videoconference after the special premiere of Rajasthan Royals’ documentary ‘Inside Story.’

“Conditions in Dubai can be similar to what you get in India or it can be different, it’s about adapting on the run to what the condition suits. Couple of players obviously have experience of playing there before. The IPL was there in 2014 I think, so a lot of people have played IPL there before.

“I think guys will be just jumping out of their skins to play some quality cricket. Obviously it’s disappointing that it’s not in India. We would have absolutely loved to play there,” he added.

“Yeah, it has been challenging. A lot of players haven’t played any cricket. From that point of view it will be an even contest,” Smith said.

“Everybody will be going in with the same sort of preparation which is nice. It has been incredibly different times and guys are trying to get their cricket back in any way possible.

“It certainly is going to be very exciting when IPL rolls around that’s for sure,” he added.