Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov feels Bayern Munich could go on to win the UEFA Champions League this season, if it goes ahead.

European top-tier football competition stands suspended in the wake of coronavirus crisis but with national leagues setting return dates for a comeback, the door could be opening to bring back the UCL as well.

Berbatov believes Bayern could lift the trophy considering they have returned to the field before any of their counterparts in other leagues.

The Bundesliga has been running for a while now behind closed doors as leagues in England, Spain and Italy are looking to resume matches in mid-June.

According to the Bulgarian, the Bavarian giants will be better prepared in case Champions League returns.

“Looking at this year’s Champions League, I am now leaning more towards Bayern Munich to win it, if it goes ahead,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Maybe because I am watching a lot of Bundesliga, but they always impress with quality football and they have some great players.

“The way they dismantled Chelsea in that last match was unbelievable, they did it with such ease.’

“I am not sure how the stoppage will affect everybody, but Bayern Munich may have a slight advantage because they are playing football now and they are getting their match sharpness back, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are now the favourites,” he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period with almost no sporting activity.

The move comes after governments are beginning to realise that the coronavirus is here to stay for quite some time and sports among other businesses will need to find a way to co-exist with it.

The virus has already infected more than 6 million people around the world while claiming over 3.6 lakh lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)