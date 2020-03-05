After rain forced England out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, skipper Heather Knight said that she didn’t expect such an end to their outing to Australia for the biennial event.

On Thursday, rain washed out the first semifinal match between India and England and the Women in Blue advanced to the final of the tournament on the virtue of their superior performance in the league stage that saw them win all their 4 matches played.

Where India made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final, England, on the other, had to walk back with a heavy heart.

“Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this,” said Knight after the match in Sydney got abandoned due to rain.

England started their campaign with a loss to South Africa. However, they bounced back after this and won all the remaining 3 matches and ended as second-toppers in Group B.

“Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semifinals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semifinal,” said Knight.

India in final will play the winner of the second semifinal match between South Africa and Australia. The final match of the biennial event will be held on March 8 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.